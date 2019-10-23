Spook-tacular fun at Gunby Hall

Experience Gunby Hall as you never have before, with cobwebs, darkened rooms and spooky guides.

This Saturday, October 26, the National Trust property will be haunted again by creepy ghosts for a scary Halloween opening.

Gunby Hall resident Committee posing with some carved pumpkins. EMN-191017-153356001

Carefully make your way through the three floors of the house and meet the Gunby ghosts who like to get up to mischief this time of year.

If you have been brave and made it out of the frightening cold dark basement unscathed, you will have earned some sweets as a reward.

Afterwards, to steady your nerves, why not go for a nice walk in the lovely eight-acre gardens or have a cuppa with some cake in the tea-room.

Gunby visitor experience manager, Astrid Gatenby, said: “It doesn’t take much to make the house feel haunted and a bit menacing, especially when the shutters are closed and there is creepy music being played.

Gunby Hall welcomes you - ghosts and all! EMN-191017-153408001

“Our volunteers enjoy making our visitors jump a little (or a lot!) and we always have masses of fun at Halloween.

“We love it when visitors join in the spirit of the day and come dressed up in scary costumes too. So bring the family along for a chilling visit, but it might be too scary for very little ones.”

The haunted hall is open this Saturday from 11am to 5pm, with the last admission at 4pm; normal admission charges apply.