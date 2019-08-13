Spilsby hosts twin town guests from Germany

Visitors from Germany enjoyed a trip to East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre on a recent trip to their twin town of Spilsby.

Bassum has been twinned with Spilsby for nine years now - the most recent visit being over a weekend last month.

Fifteen people from Bassum stayed with local families. As well as visiting the aviation centre, they had a tour around the Walled Gardens at Baumber, followed by some home made cake.

On the Sunday, visitors and hosts l enjoyed a guided tour around Bateman's brewery, Wainfleet, followed by a traditional Sunday carvery.

Spilsby and District Twinning Association hopes to visit Bassum next year to celebrate 10 years of twinning with together.

The association is looking for local people to join us on visits, take part in hosting and come to fund raising events. Find us on Facebook Spilsby Twinning