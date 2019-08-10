Space theme for popular Skegness Carnival

Skegness Carnival reaches for stars with a Space parade

A Carnival Parade takes place on Sunday, celebrating 50 years since man landed on the moon.

The annual carnival brings Skegness to life with businesses, groups and organisations all coming together to put on a truly special event.

This year’s event kicks off with the Carnival Parade and Pet Show in the Tower Gardens on Sunday.

The Carnival Parade starts at 1pm from the car park behind Tesco.

Float judging will take place at noon.

The parade will leave the car park and make its way down Richmond Drive, Lumley Road to the clock tower, Grand Parade and finishing at North Parade car park.

From 10am to 6pm there will be a Tower Gardens Gala featuring children’s rides, bouncy castles, entertainment and market stalls.

Sunday will also see a tiny tots fancy dress competition (from 10.30am), and a baby show (from 3pm).

Categories for the fancy dress competition are ages 2-5 (Tiny Tots) and ages 5-11 (Super Heroes and Miss Seaside).

Registration for the baby show is from 2pm - with age ranges from 0-6 months, 7-12 months and 13-24 months.

The carnival continues on Wednesday, August 14, with the very popular 999 Day and Gala at Tower Gardens, where emergency services get the chance to show what they do.

Tower Gardens will also be the venue for a pet show (from 11am) and a dog show (from 12pm).

Registration for the pet show opens at 10am, with judging from 11am.

To find out more, visit www.skegnesscarnival.com or search for Skegness Carnival on Facebook.