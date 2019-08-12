Skegness to prepare for VE Day 75th anniversary

A vision of communities coming together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the day guns fell silent at the end of the war in Europe is being supported in Skegness..

Nationally, the early May Bank Holiday has been moved to May 8 next year to allow for VE 75 celebrations - and already talks have begun locally to make it a weekend to remember.

A committee was formed at Skegness Town Council's meeting on Wednesday to discuss the format of a community event to be held in the Tower Gardens.

This followed the amalgamation of two motions regarding running an event that were put forward by Coun Bob Walker and Steve Emsen and Couns Steve Kirk and Daniel Kirk.

Coun Kirk said: "This should truly be a community event that should embody all that is great about being British and celebrates the brave men and women of all nations who have their lives so that we could be free. Without the sacrifices made all those years ago, there would be no Skegness Town Council."

Supporting the council's motion was Skegness businessman Russ Sparkes, who plans to launch his new venture, Skegness Showground, with a three-day VE 75 celebration on May 8, subject to planning permission for the site being granted by East Lindsey District Council in September.

In the three minutes allowed to members of the public on items on the agenda, he said: "May 8 will be our opening weekend. We have already engaged in organising some air displays over the weekend and would very much like to offer our services to the council, including the artists who have already been booked for the showground.

"I think the council should look towards including the businesses and other people in the town in their plans and to also include the villages just outside the town. We have already had interest from Burgh le Marsh ,who are very keen to get involved in VE 75 celebrations.

"We are already way ahead with our promotions and have a website ready to go - we are just waiting for approval on September 7."

The council agreed to have a committee up and running for the October full town council meeting to begin making arrangements.