Skegness teenager awarded medal for challenging stigma of hidden disabilities

Evie Toombes with her mum Caroline at the Queen's Medical Centre with Dame Mary Perkins who presented the award.

Evie Toombes, 17, was born with a form of spina bifida and suffers from bowel and bladder problems, intestinal failure and ongoing weakness in her legs.

She has had multiple surgeries, which started when she was 16 months old,

Despite, or perhaps because of, the health challenges she has faced, Evie – who is about to turn 18 – is an accomplished para-rider and campaigner. She has made it her mission to educate on hidden disabilities, and visits schools – alongside acting as a champion online – through her END (Educate not Discriminate) campaign.

Evie talks openly about her struggles to use disabled facilities, and the impact that the reaction and judgement of others can have on the mental health of those with hidden disabilities.

She started campaigning when she was 12, when she visited her primary school to talk about Lucy, a dog with a poorly tummy. That story is now a book, written and illustrated by Evie and her mum. This year she reached over 30,000 people at Dogfest in Knebworth.

Despite spending long periods of time in hospital, Evie is committed to her mission, and even works while an inpatient to use her experiences to help staff support others.

She contacted the School of Sciences at Queens Medical Centre during one stay – going on to make a film with them to help educate student nurses. She also assists medical companies that supply incontinence products to children.

Caroline Toombes, Evie’s mum, said: "Evie has had to deal with multiple difficult medical procedures throughout her life and had to learn to deal with socially isolating symptoms.

"Evie faces everything head-on and is always working on new ways to help other people

"This includes mentoring children with many different health problems to find a passion in life.

"Her aim is to get her children’s book into every primary school in the country, and I have every confidence she will achieve that. We are all really proud of her."

Evie is currently receiving inpatient treatment again from the team at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham (QMC(, so was unable

to attend the official awards ceremony in London last month.

When Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins found out that Evie was unable to collect her medal at the ceremony in London last month, she and the BCyA team decided to break with tradition to visit Evie in hospital to deliver it in person.

Evie said: "I cannot quite believe it, it is a huge privilege to have the work I have done and my mission recognised in such a prestigious way with the BCyA medal.

"I enjoy writing, visiting schools and public speaking to help raise awareness, so to be praised so highly for something I am passionate about is a huge boost to continue pursuing my mission and plans for the future.

"It was great to meet Dame Mary and tell her more about my campaign. I feel proud to be able to help other young people learn more about hidden disabilities, and hope it helps them to support others in turn.

"I would like to thank my family for all their support, and the staff at Queens Medical Centre who are doing such an amazing job of looking after me."

Dame Mary Perkins said: "It was such a shame that Evie was not able to attend the ceremony in London, but it was incredibly inspiring to meet her and hear more about the fantastic work she is doing to educate others about hidden disabilities.

"It is humbling to hear how committed she is to helping to improve the lives of others and I was delighted to be able to present Evie with her medal."

In total, 26 inspiring youngsters from across the UK were recognised at this year’s British Citizen Youth Awards (BCyA) for their extraordinary contribution to society, charities and good causes on 16th October at the Palace of Westminster.

