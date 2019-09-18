Skegness Seasiders buses voted in Top 10 in country

Skegness Seasiders, the group of brightly coloured character buses serving the coast in East Lindsey during the summer months, have been named as one of the best open top bus rides in the UK, according to The Guardian.

Operated by Stagecoach East Midlands, the Seasiders join several other unique open-top rides from around the country on The Guardian’s Top 10 list, including the Purbeck Breezer in Dorset, Bridlington Beachcomber in East Yorkshire and the Needles Breezer on the Isle of Wight.

Described as “candy-coloured open-top buses” the article highlights the fun side of travelling on these buses “There’s onboard music, linked discounts at local attractions, and the buses are painted to match their names (Rocky is striped like a stick of rock; Sandy sports sandcastles).”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We aredelighted that the Seasiders made The Guardian’s Top 10 list, celebrating the country’s best open-top bus rides.

"The character buses are widely popular with people in Skegness and beyond, especially children and families, for their panoramic views of Lincolnshire coastline as well as their fun and eye-catching appearances.

"We want to say thank you to The Guardian for acknowledging the Seasiders on their list and encourage people to make the most of them before they retire for the winter season in October.”

Established in 2014, the buses have since become a tourist attraction in their own right and are hugely popular with holidaymakers, visitors and locals alike in the Lincolnshire coastal town.

The buses each have their own unique character design depicting a colourful seaside theme. For example, ‘Rocky’ features the rainbow pattern of the traditional coastal treat, a stick of rock while ‘Salty’ depicts a vibrant underwater scene.

The colourful fleet of buses also appear in their own collection of Seasider children’s books, which donate a percentage of their sales to children’s charities each year.

The latest installment in the series, titled ‘Sweetie the Seasider enters the Olympics’, has raised £1000 for Active Lincolnshire, a charity which works to promote health and wellbeing and make a positive difference to the community through physical activity.

The Seasiders operate on route 3 from Easter and retire for the winter season on October 27. Tickets start at from just £1 per trip for a child (traveling with a fare paying adult after 9am on Schooldays and all day School Holidays, Saturday and Sunday).

Dayrider tickets give unlimited travel for children for £2.25 or £4.50 for adults. Family Dayrider tickets, priced at £12, will also provide travel for up to 2 adults and 3

children for the day.

For more information about the Skegness Seasides, please visit: the website here.

