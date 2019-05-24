Skegness pupils throw a garden party for care home residents

Children from a Skegness primary school threw a garden party for residents of a Skegness care home as part of an ongoing partnership between the two sites.

In February, we reported that Beacon Primary Academy had teamed up with Syne Hills Care Home to bring different generations together.

Another scene from the garden party.

The initiative, dubbed GAME (Generations of Active Minds Engage), involves pupils making regular visits to the care home to spend time with residents.

Cheryl Curtis, activities co-ordinator at the home, described the latest session as ‘certainly a hit’.

She said: “We provided the children all the things they needed to deliver a wonderful afternoon tea-style garden party – from cakes to crisps, bread sticks to pizza and not forgetting, of course, our best china and cake stands!

“The children prepared the tea stands wearing food hygienic gloves and then served our willing residents with a feast of fun and laughter in the scorching sunshine!

'Certainly a hit' is how the event was described.

“The children were asking how our residents were by name as they arrived and couldn’t wait to surprise them with a party!”

She said the children were ‘super proud’ of their work.

