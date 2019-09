A gift of a red tea rose from Skegness has found a new home in the resort's twin town of Bad Gandersheim.

Mayor Franziska Schwarz had received the gift on her recent visit to Skegness, celebrating four decades of international partnership between the two towns;

It was transported to Bad Gandersheim with the KVV Visiting Travel Group.

The red tea-rose from the Skegness Twinning Association was chosen to mark the 40th ‘ruby’ anniversary

Its new location near to the entrance of St. George's Church.