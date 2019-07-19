Skegness law firm’s charity ball raises more than £5.5k

A Skegness law firm has raised more than £5,500 for hospice care through its first summer charity ball.

Hodgkinsons Solicitors, in Heath Road, held the event last Friday at the North Shore Hotel, in Skegness, in support of St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire.

Almost 180 guests attended the black-tie event, which was presented by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Guests took part in various fundraising activities during the course of the evening, including an auction which saw a meal experience for two at No. 5 Social, in London, courtesy of Michelin Star chef Jason Atherton sell for £450.

There was also a raffle with 25 high-value prizes and a ‘Golden Ticket Game’ in which one lucky guest went home with £505.

In all, the evening raised £5,617.47; business said it could not have been done without the generosity of guests and sponsors.

The money will go towards a sum being raised by colleagues Chloe Sullivan and Maisie Whittam in aid of St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire through a trek along The Great Wall of China – planned for October. The pair have already exceeding their target of £6,500 by more than £1,500.

Maisie, a marketing assistant at the firm, said: “Being able to be a part of Hodgkinsons’ first ever charity ball was both exciting and rewarding!

“We hoped that everyone would have a fantastic time and that they would come together for a great cause, which they definitely did.

“Due to how successful the evening was we would definitely like to carry this forward to make it an annual event!”