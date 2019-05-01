Skegness law firm colleagues put surival skills to the test in ‘Lincolnshire jungle’ for charity

Colleagues at a Skegness law firm are set to put their survival skills to the test in the ‘Lincolnshire jungle’ as part of a new St Barnabas Hospice fundraiser.

The fearless foursome from Hodgkinsons Solicitors, in Heath Road, are among those to sign up for the charity’s Wild Thing – Bushcraft Challenge in June.

The fundraiser takes place at a secret location in the ‘Lincolnshire jungle’.

If they are going to ‘survive’, they will need to complete a series of tasks that will test their physical, mental and team-work skills.

They will need to build their own shelter and fire for warmth, design weapons they can use to fend off ‘creatures of the night’ and learn how to navigate the rugged terrain of their new jungle home.

The four from Hodgkinsons Solicitors are: Gemma Middleton, Kira Young, Travan Chandler, and Richard Strange.

Gemma, 25, from Skegness, said: “I’m equally nervous but excited about taking on the Bushcraft Challenge.

“It is something that is extremely out of my comfort zone, however, St Barnabas are a fantastic charity close to the hearts of many of my family and friends and therefore I am ready to take on any challenges they throw at us.”

Kira, 20, from Skegness, said: “I wanted to do this to push myself out of my comfort zone and to challenge my fears.”

Each team member has a target to raise £200 in the run up to this challenge.

Travan, 26, from Winthorpe, said: “I am excited to do the Bushcraft Challenge as it is nothing like I have ever done before.

“I think this could be a good challenge test to myself and show that I can do things that sometimes I think I can’t and conquer some of my fears.

“St Barnabas is a fantastic charity and I am grateful to be given this opportunity to do something amazing for them.”

Richard, 26, from Louth, said “St Barnabas is a great cause and I am looking forward to fundraising in such a particular type of challenge! Whilst having to survive in the Lincolnshire Jungle for 30 hours will most definitely be challenging, it is all for a worthy cause!”

You can donate to team members by finding links to their individual JustGiving pages at www.hodgkinsons.co.uk.

* St Barnabas Hospice dates back to 1979, when a small group of people with funds totalling £270 formed a charitable trust with the aim of developing a local hospice.

Today, it supports more than 10,500 people annually across Lincolnshire affected by a life-limiting or terminal condition.

The charity delivers free end-of-life care and support to patients, their families and carers.

It describes its mission as ‘to ensure all individuals facing the end of their life in Lincolnshire receive dignified, compassionate care when they require it and where they ask for it’.