Skegness law film’s night in the ‘jungle’ raises hundreds for charity

Colleagues at a law firm in Skegness have raised hundreds of pounds for St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire after putting their survival skills to the test in the ‘Lincolnshire jungle’.

The foursome from Hodgkinsons Solicitors – Gemma Middleton, Travan Chandler, Richard Strange, and Kira Young – took part in the charity’s Wild Thing – Bushcraft Challenge last weekend.

Held in a secret location in the ‘Lincolnshire jungle’, it involved a range of survival challenges, including: starting and maintaining a fire, building shelters using only woodland materials, foraging for food and water, and eating mealworms.

St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire is the business’ charity of choice and this effort brought in just shy of £470 for its work.

Richard said: “This challenge was certainly a different and exciting way to raise money for charity! This weekend proves that there are many different ways to fundraise.

“Whilst it has been a challenging experience, the whole team thoroughly enjoyed it. I think that it is fantastic that St Barnabas offer opportunities to raise money in ways that you may have never considered before.”