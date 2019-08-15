Skegness Grammar School A-levels: 'We're going from strength to strength'

Skegness Grammar is going from strength to strength - according to principal Emma Day, who has today been celebrating the school's A-level achievements.

She told the Standard: "I am incredibly proud of all of the year 13s at SGS. They have worked so hard over the past two years and their endeavours have clearly paid off.

Jake Wattam-Hannah Charles and om Webster.

"There are some exceptional individual results, including Sophie Mowbray who has achieved 3A*s and 1 A, Thomas Webster and Estelle Crossley both achieving 2 A*s and 2 As and Cameron Hodgkinson with 1 A* and 2 As..

"This year’s results demonstrate that the school is going from strength to strength and that we are one of the leading grammar schools in the county for academic A level success.

"I continue to be proud of all the hard work and dedication of all the teachers and staff at SGS who have supported the students throughout their time at the school. We are absolutely delighted that so many of our pupils have gained places at their first choice university including Estelle Crossley studying Chemistry at Nottingham University, India Machin studying at Newcastle University and Tom Wadsack going to Leeds university."

Head of mathematics Mark Shears was especially proud of his students in the light of the focus on the changes faced by his students. "We had 21 students sitting A-level mathematics and nine achieved A, so we are really happy.

"There was no course work this year and it was all down to three exams," he said "But course work was only three per cent of the overall marks so the students adapted well."

Lewis Haigh-Nathan Raistrick and James Cowell.

Vice principal Lorraine Walker said: "I am delighted by the excellent results achieved by our SGS A Level students. The wide spectrum of challenging university courses secured highlights the vast talent and positive impact these individuals can have on our world.

"It has been SGS’s pleasure to prepare these young adults for their exciting futures."



Tom Wardell , Assistant Principal and Head of Sixth Form, said "It’s been a pleasure to work with this year’s cohort. Their results are indicative of the work they’ve put in and the challenges they’ve overcome.

"I continue to be impressed with the level of academic achievement our students can achieve and it’s intensely rewarding seeing their ambitions being met as they begin their next stages; whether that be university, employment or other forms of study. I wish them every success in their future and all the best for the rest of their lives."

Among the students celebrating was Jake Wattam,18, of Wainfleet. He said: "‘I got an A* in Chemistry, A in Maths and B in Biology. Maths was quite difficult to be honest but I think that the Maths department we’ve got here have been outstanding and helped me the entire way through it. I’m going to UEA in Norwich to study Medicine.’

Lewis Haigh achieved A in history, A in English and B in economics. He said: ‘I’m happy with them (results), a lot of hard work, consistency was put into it and I got into Loughborough. It’s just nice to have that relief off your shoulders. I just wish good luck to everyone else’

Cameron Hodgkinson.

Sophie Mowbray 18, of Friskney, achieved A*s in Sociology and Business Stiudies, A in history and A* in extended studies and is on her way to Durham University.

She said: "‘I got two A*s and an A which I’m quite happy about, but I would have preferred 3 A*s. It does mean that I got where I needed to go, which was Durham."

Lucas Gartshore,As in Mathematics and Chemistry and B in Further Maths. He said: "I’m a bit gutted not getting A* in Maths but it’s alright as I’ve got into the Uni that I actually wanted

to go to, which is Leeds to do Chemistry.. I've got four years to work out what to do then."

Cameron Hodgkinson, 18, od Skegness, achieved A8 in Business and As in Sociology and English Language. She said: "It was a lot of hard work but the exams went quite well. I wasn't expecting to do so well though - I’m really happy with my results, I got A*AA and I’m going to the University of York."

Thomas Webster –achieved A*AA. He said: "’m quite shocked really, as I didn’t think I would get that much. My aim was always three A’s, then to get an A* and two A’s, yeah, I’ll take that."

Sophie Mowbray