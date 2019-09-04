Skegness couple renews wedding vows to mark 60 years of marriage

It was ‘love at first sight’ for this Skegness couple, who say that this love has ‘never gone away’ in all the 60 years they have been married.

Len and June Wells marked their diamond wedding anniversary recently by renewing their vows in front of family at St Clement’s Church.

Len and June Wells, of Skegness, have renewed their wedding vows to mark their 60th diamond anniversary.

“The moment I first saw her I knew she was the girl I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” said Len, 80.

“That first moment I just fell in love with her – and I’ve never fallen out of it since.”

Len and June, 81, met in 1957 at a church hall dance in Sheffield while Len was on three weeks leave from the Army, where he had been stationed in Germany.

“She was a friend of my cousin’s, and I ended up walking her home that night. It was a really long walk – about five miles,” he laughed.

The couple hit it off and were married in 1959. While stationed in Germany, June joined him out there where the couple lived for a time, seeing the birth of their first child in the country.

“We love Germany,” said Len, “We loved the culture there and everything about it. We’ve been back to visit several times since over the years.”

Len, who was in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME), was later stationed to Malaysia, where their son was born.

“June has always been an incredibly brave woman, she came out on her own with a young baby to live with me in Malaysia” said Len. “We both agree that the three years we lived out there were some of our happiest. There were no phones, everything was done by letter, and life was so much simpler then. Life in the Army there was great too, and so were our social lives. I have fond memories of eating smoked salmon in the seargeant’s mess.”

The couple spent most of their lives in Sheffield, where they grew up, and moved to Skegness in 1983, where they ran their own guest house in Sunningdale Drive, until 1988.

Asked about the secret to a long happy marriage, Len said: “It’s important for couples to each have their own interests, and June was always very keen to get out and work, in a time when it wasn’t so common for our generation. In our spare time, I’ve always loved gardening, while June was a fantastic amateur artist, and long-time member of Skegness Art Group.”

Remarking on the renewal of their vows, held on August 17, he added: “It was a really lovely day – and the Reverend Richard Holden was a very funny fella and everyone enjoyed it.”

Speaking about June, who suffered her second stroke earlier this year, Len added: “When I first met June, I knew she was a brave lady – and that’s not changed. She’s amazing.”