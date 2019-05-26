Skegness charity’s £750k milestone is ‘saving lives’

A charity that has campaigned for cancer research for 50 years has celebrated another life-saving milestone - raising three-quarters of a million pounds.

The Skegness Group of Friends of Cancer Research marked the amazing achievement with an afternoon tea at the Waterfront Cafe in Skegness on Wednesday.

Skegness Group of Friends of Cancer Research are celebrating raising �750,000. Photo Barry Robinson. ANL-190520-132541001

Across the UK there are over 600 fundraising groups and Skegness has been accredited as being an example of ‘outstanding support’.

Andrea Day, fundraising manager from Cancer Research UK, said: “I began working with the group back in 2012 and I can honestly say they have been a privilege to work with.

“Their passion and commitment to our research is second to none.

“To reach three-quarters of a million pounds really is something to celebrate, so we have brought the group together for afternoon tea.”

Today around 50 per cent of people survive a cancer diagnosis, which is double the amount 40 years ago.

“The group has absolutely contributed to this and we are so, so grateful,” added Andrea.

“On behalf of us all at Cancer Research UK we would like to say a sincere thank-you to the group and the local people and businesses who have helped contribute to this huge amount.”

In 2013, chairman of the local group Maureen Wilson was awarded an Honorary Fellowship at Cancer Research UK’s Flame of Hope Award and in 2015 she received her MBE from Prince William, again for her service to the charity.

The group have since gone from strength to strength doing regular tombolas and collections in Skegness, organising coffee mornings at the Vine Hotel, bridge days and afternoon teas.

Maureen, along with Judy Hope, the group’s treasurer and an array of volunteers have become well-respected in the town as a result.

“We are very proud of our volunteers and grateful for the support of local organisations and the community,” commented Maureen. “That’s how the money accumulates - we couldn’t do it without them.”