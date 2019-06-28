Skegness' Banksy? Mysterious gnome art springing up over town

Graffiti images of gnomes on their holidays have sprung up in Skegness by a mystery artist, raising the question 'Is Banksy.on his holidays?'.

It is believed there are around 10 images across town, including a gnome enjoying an ice-cream, one sitting on the toilet texting and another enjoying a snooze up a wall.

N'ice one! A gnome enjoying is holiday in Skegness? Photo: Barry Robinson.,

Already it's causing a bit of gnomania - with many residents fancying doing a bit of gnome hunting and saying it could be great fun for the .kids.

Barry Robinson went around town with Skegness Mayor Coun Mark Dannatt and posted a few images on Facebook. He said "We believe there are about eight or 10, maybe more."

He appealed to residents to post a pic if they go on a roam with the gnomes but not reveal where they are.

Anne-Marie Taylor responded: "We saw two up by the beach today."

Do we have a Skegness Banksy? Photo: Barry Robinson

Rose Ann Ward commented "Awesome!"

And Coun Danny Brookes said: "The Skegness Banksy lol."

Who is responsible for the gnomes remains a mystery and could be a job for Sherlock Gnomes. Or maybe it could be a perfect storyline for an episode of the TV police series Wild Bill which is shot in Lincolnshire?

This isn't the first time the county's obsession with gnomes has hit the headlines.

Is it art or graffiti? Photo: Barry Robinson.

Last year there was uproar when a bright blue gnome and riding a pig, was stolen from a display of gnomes facing Mablethorpe's North Promenade next to the Snack Shack.

In 2003, a mysterious appearance of gnomes started plaguing Brattleby.

The neighbours and community were all as confused as each other, and it seemed that no-one knew what was causing the invasion.

That’s until the funeral of a village member. Peter Leighton had in his funeral announcement that he was responsible.

Then in 2015, Ron Broomfield, who collected more than 1,800 gnomes and raised hundreds of pounds for charity before he died aged 80, was cremated in the gnome outfit he regularly wore.

The question remains are the gnomes in Skegness art or graffiti? And should they be allowed to stay and become a tourist attraction? What do you think?