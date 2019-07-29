Skegness angler to stay awake for 48 HOURS in epic non-stop fishing challenge for charity

An angler from Wainfleet St Mary is hoping to hook some charity cash by fishing non-stop for 48 hours this week.

Wayne Sumner, from Skegness Pier Angling Club (SPAC), will brave the elements for the challenge from Friday to Sunday - aiming to catch 48 metres of fish in that time.

He is hoping to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and the oncology department at Pilgrim Hospital - in memory of friend and fellow angler Nick Clements, who lost his battle with cancer in 2017.

Wayne, 47, will take up the challenge called ‘Fishing For Nick’ at the beach off Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness, from 10am on Friday.

He said: “I have been fishing since I was seven years-old so I know roughly what to expect. I will have a shelter and waterproofs and can make myself food and very strong coffee to keep me going.

“I expect to catch most of the fish during the night, as this is when they are most active - but I will also have to take a bath in the sea too,” he added, laughing,

Wayne says all the fish he catches will be recorded and measured before being safely released back to the sea.

He is hoping to catch several lengthy smooth-hounds - a type of shark being found in large numbers around the Skegness area this season.

Banners in place along the promenade across the three days for those who want to go down onto the beach to support his efforts.

To sponsor Wayne, visit his Justgiving page.