Skegness Academy GCSE results: Delight at pupils' exam success

Pupils and staff at Skegness Academy were delighted with their GCSE results.

Todd Johnson, Principal of Skegness Academy, said: “We are delighted for our pupils today and their achievements. Across the Academy there are so many wonderful success stories and I take great pride in being able to share these with the local community.

“As an Academy, we are committed to removing barriers and ensuring there are no limits to what our pupils can achieve, and these results are a testament to the commitment and hard work of pupils, parents and staff.

The Academy, sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust, had individual success stories including:

Demi Brown: 1 x grade 9, 1 x grade 8, 1 x Distinction*, 1 x Distinction; Tilly Edden: 2 x grade 7s, 1 x Distinction*, 1 x Distinction; Lucy Bradley: 5 x grade 7s, 2 x grade 5s, 2 x Distinctions; Teddie Ling-Hall: 3 x grade 6s, 2 x grade 5s, 1 x Distinction*, 1 x Distinction

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am incredibly proud of the pupils and staff across the Trust today and share in the excitement for these results. As a Trust, we are committed to providing a strong curriculum supported with the highest quality teaching, and today’s achievements are a reflection of this.

“Following these results, I’m excited to follow the next steps of our pupils, whether that involves joining our Sixth Form cohort or pursuing another avenue of Post-16 study, and I wish them every success for their future endeavours.”