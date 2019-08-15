Skegness Academy A-Levels: University here we come!

More students than ever from Skegness Academy are celebrating university places after receiving their A-level results.

This year 47 students have applied to university, which is a significant increase on the previous year. All students who applied to university have been offered a place.

Skegness Academy students celebrate their A-level results.

Todd Johnson, who was appointed Principal last term, said: “I am extremely proud of our pupils, all of whom have worked incredibly hard to achieve their excellent results.

"Seeing their dedication and determination come to fruition is not only rewarding for our pupils and staff, but a testament to the collaborative work of our wider school community.

“As an Academy, we are committed to ensuring there are no limits to what our pupils can achieve and following such great results I’m excited to see our pupils go on to thrive in the next stages of their education and future endeavours.”

It is no secret the school has faced challenges as it strives to be released from special measures by early in 2020, but one of this year's achievers has sung the praises of the staff who have helped him along the way.

Deputy head boy Tom Miller, 18, of Skegness, achieved B in Geography. C in Biology, C in A Chemistry and B in AS Film Studies. and is off to Nottingham University to study Georgraphy.

He said: "I'm buzzing. I know the clever kids are supposed to be down the road but I've worked hard and done well so I'm really pleased.

"The staff have been amazing throughout ."

Callum Warner, 18, achieved C grades in Maths, Chemistry and AS Further Maths and has a place at De Montfort University in Leicester to study Forensic Science.

Callum Warner is hoping for a career in the police force after achieving a place at De Montfort University to study Forensic Science.

His ambition is to become one of the new University entry police officers announced last week. He said: "It was hard work but the teachers have been very good here.

"Obviously the nerves crept in but I'm really please. Now I have the university place I'm hoping I will be able to join the police force. That is my ambition."

Also collecting his results today was Skegness Councillor Billy Brookes, who achieved a pass in law and merit in business. He has made no secret of the fact he hopes for more opportunities for young people in the town.

"I plan to stay in Skegness," he said. "But I am looking at doing an open university degree in business while I help with the family business."

Individual student achievements include:

 Hayden Gilbert – Merit in Extended Certificate Computing, C in AS Further Mathematics, B in A Level Mathematics and D in A Level Physics.

 Hannah Bayliss – B in A Level Biology, Merit in Extended Certificate ICT and B in A Level Sociology.

 Caitlan Burgin – Distinction in Extended Certificate Health & Social Care, D in A Level Psychology, Distinction in Extended Certificate Sport.

 Ahmed Ali – Distinction in Extended Certificate Business, Merit in Extended Certificate Law, D in AS Sociology and Distinction in Extended Certificate Sport.

 Callum Warner – C in A Level Chemistry, C in Further Mathematics and C in A Level Mathematics.

 Tilly Hayes – Distinction in Extended Certificate Sport, Pass in Extended Certificate Law and Distinction in Extended Certificate Performing Arts.

 Shannon Fletcher – Distinction* in Health & Social Care Certificate, Merit in Extended Certificate Law and C in A Level Sociology.

 Iain Farlow – Distinction in Extended Certificate Business, C in AS Further Mathematics, Pass in Extended Certificate Law, C in A Level Mathematics and E in AS Physics.

 Luliana Bushi – Distinction* Distinction in Foundation Diploma Art & Design, Merit in Extended Certificate Business and Merit in Extended Certificate Law.

 Amy Almond – Merit in Extended Certificate Business, Distinction in Extended Certificate Performing Arts and C in A Level Sociology.

 Kira Carter – Merit in Extended Certificate Business, Distinction in Extended Certificate Performing Arts and Distinction in Extended Certificate Sport.

 Ellesse Lawrence – Merit in Extended Certificate Health & Social Care, C in A Level Psychology and C in A Level Sociology.

 Tom Miller – C in A Level Biology, C in A Level Chemistry, B in AS Film Studies and B in A Level Geography.