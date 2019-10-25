Schools art competition to mark £21.3 million spend in Lincolnshire’s hospitals service

A schools art competition has been launched to help mark a multi-million pound investment at a Lincolnshire hospital.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is inviting primary schools in the county to get involved with the competition, dubbed Your NHS.

The contest is being held to co-incide with the planned £21.3 million transformation of the urgent and emergency care department at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston.

Children are being asked to design posters which depict their vision for the ideal hospital or healthcare centre of the future.

As well as the chance to see their artwork on display, the winner will receive £500 in art supplies for their school and a trip to Westminster.

Every entrant will receive a certificate and sticker to thank them for taking part.

The competition will be supported by a range of school resources, helping children to learn about the history of the NHS and how medicine is changing. It will run until Friday, November 15.

To find out more about the competition, including how to enter, schools are asked to email yournhs@fourcommunications.com