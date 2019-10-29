'Save Our Vans': Caravanners facing eviction set for legal challenge

Caravanners with vans over 15 years old who face eviction unless they pass an inspection are preparing to challenge a new policy in court.

A 'Save our Vans' GoFundMe appeal has already raised £10,953 of the £75,000 needed to take on East Lindsey District Council who own the Kingfisher Caravan Park.

More than 700 privately owned vans are pitched on the site in Sea Lane, and last week the Standard reported that owners with vans more than 15 years old had been dealt a blow that they may have to leave.

One owner of a 19-year-old van and a young family only bought her van this year, having been told there was no age limit on the park.

East Lindsey District Council, who run the site and now plan to take control of sales from Coastfields, says owners meeting the criteria of new multiyear licences will see "an increase in the residual value of their caravan at the end of the licensing period".

The authority claims owners will also benefit from improvements to the Park itself, "with the ultimate aim of achieving 5 star accreditation from Visit England"

However, after winning a similar battle two years ago to stay in holiday homes and receiving a letter signed by ELDC leader Coun Craig Leyland apologising for the "unsettling period" and reassuring them "planned changes have been revoked and consigned to history", owners now feel E:DC has gone back on its promise and plan to challenge the authority legally.

The began last week with a petition with more than 2,000 signatures and a number of meetings have been held by caravanners since then.

Steve Allen, who owns a number of vans on the park, is leading the legal challenge and fundraising..

He said: "These vans are owned by people from all walks of life from young to old from the able to the less able. The site is their home from home.

"Some of these people also rent out their caravans to people from across the country allowing them to enjoy the spectacle of Ingoldmells and bring in much needed money to all the local businesses.

"For decades they have enjoyed using their caravans and happily paid the annual ground rent to East Lindsey Council for the privilege.

"The Council are forcing the owners to sign new contracts that wipes thousands of pounds off the value of their caravan values and business, or have your vans towed off.

"In 2017 when they last tried, the Councillors overturned the Council and things went back to normal!!! But it didn’t - they sat there making their plans behind closed doors in secret waiting for their chance to try again.

"This time we will take them to court to ensure it never happens again!"

To support the appeal, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-vans