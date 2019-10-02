Sarah Louise to help plant 1,000 trees in just over two days to aid African farmers

A member of the team at an Alford-based egg business is to travel to Africa next month to help plant 1,000 trees in just over two days for charity.

Sarah Louise Fairburn, of L. J. Fairburn & Son, will be joining an all-female team of food industry figures for the Thousand Trees Challenge, a Farm Africa initiative, on October 13.

It will see the group of eight plant 1,000 fruit trees across 80 acres of Ugandan coffee farmland to benefit 36 local farming households.

The specimens will grow to shelter coffee trees, Uganda’s most valuable crop, while also boosting soil quality and providing additional food and income for families across the Kanungu district.

The endeavour will also act as a fundraiser for the work Farm Africa does in improving the lives of farming communities in eastern Africa.

Although Uganda’s coffee beans are exported across the world, many of the families who cultivate the crop still live in immense poverty.

Sarah Louise said: “What’s really inspiring about Farm Africa’s work in Kanungu is that it addresses the practical issues hindering women and young Ugandans from setting up profitable coffee businesses. As someone who is very involved in promoting and encouraging women and young people in food and farming in the UK, this really resonated with me.

“Our aim is to plant 1,000 trees and raise imperative funds which will support Farm Africa’s ongoing work to help these farmers grow and sell more for a higher price, for a profit.

“Coming from a proud British family business, I understand the importance of ensuring sustainability for future generations; our work will help combat the environmental challenges for years to come and will help empower women and young people to ensure fair and sustainable farming.”

Fairburn’s Eggs is a passionate supporter of Farm Africa’s inspiring work. Sarah Louise’s husband, and Fairburn’s CEO, Daniel Fairburn, has already completed two gruelling fundraising challenges in aid of Farm Africa.

In 2014, he raised £35,000 for the charity climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and just last year, he braved the scorching Sahara Desert, completing two marathons in two days, raising £26,600.

To sponsor Sarah Louise, you can donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahthousandtrees