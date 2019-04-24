Riders assemble to spread message of road safety and other Neighbourhood News

Horse riders assembled near Skegness last weekend to show their support for a national equestrian road safety campaign.

Equiclass ED Friskney, in Small End Road, Friskney, were among those to lend their support to the Pass Wide and Slow Hack event last Sunday.

A scene from the hack itself.

This saw horse riders across the UK heading out on the roads in groups to promote safe overtaking of horses.

Two groups set off from Equiclass ED Friskney at about noon, one riding for about an hour, the other for about two-and-a-half hour, using local roads.

Their routes includes a stop at the Anchor Inn, Friskney.

A collection was held on the date for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, but a fundraising total is not yet known.

Jo Adams, from Equiclass ED Friskney, said the event went ‘really well’ and helped promote equestrian road safety not just among drivers, but also riders.

“Everybody enjoyed the day,” she said, adding: “We will be running it again next year.”

ANDERBY CREEK

* Easter fun day

An Easter-themed fun day is being held at the Creek Tavern on Saturday to raise money for Mablethorpe RNLI.

The event, organised by Anderby Creek Community Charity, begins at 1pm and will feature an Easter bonnet parade, chocolate egg hunt, children’s competitions, a tombola and table top sales.

Tables cost £8 each.

Contact Gail on 07947 259173.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Men’s Breakfast

A Men’s Breakfast event featuring a hearty cooked breakfast, health talk, and quiz will next be held at Burgh Baptist Community Church on Saturday, April 27, at 8.30 am.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure checks and guidance on weight management and wellbeing. No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, contact Sue on 762098.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Coastal walk

Join members of the Horncastle and Woodhall Spa Area Group of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust for a guided walk with wash and coastal warden Dave Miller on Saturday, April 27, from 11am to 1pm.

The meeting poing is the North Sea Observatory.

Dave will take the group north to Wolla Bank and then back on to the beach and over the dunes to look at the reedbed at Chapel Six Marshes.

The event is free, with no booking necessary.

All welcome.

The walk is suitable for beginners.

MUMBY

* Church fundraiser

A ‘looking back’ sale will be held in aid of Mumby Church this weekend.

It will take place at the church on Saturday, April 27, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be jigsaws, board games, toys, collectables, and CDs.

Homemade cakes and tea and coffee will be available.

For more information, call Annette on 01507 490215.

SAUSTHORPE

* Bygones

Sausthorpe Church Institute will hold a bygones day in the village hall on May 12, from 10am to 4pm.

Hot food and refreshments will be available.

STICKFORD

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, April 26, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and a cake costs £1.

Everyone welcome.

