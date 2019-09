A woman who has battled cancer had the ride of her life at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heirage Centre Props and Pistons event at East Kirkby on Bank Holiday Monday.

Karen Martin enjoyed a taxi run on the Just Jane Lancaster, given to her as a gift from her mum, Edith West.

They are both members of the Lancaholics Club on Facebook.

"It was amazing. It's something I've always wanted to do," Karen said.