Reggae festival is coming to Skegness

‘Reggae Fest’ comes to Skegness this weekend - and it promises to be fun weekend for all.

Scarbrough Avenue will be closed for the duration of the festival.

On Saturday, July 6 there will be a fantastic range of performers as well as Caribbean food stalls, outside bars and children’s entertainment.

As the sun sets, the crowds will be entertained by a fire show from Juggling Inferno followed by a firework show.

Sunday, July 7 promises another great day full of entertainment with the event being closed by the well-known Zeb Rootz!

The Reggae theme is being continued within the town with live music at the Pier Beach Bar, Wellies Bar, The Marine Boathouse, Busters and The Grosvenor.

Event organiser, Lee Roberts from Visit Lincs Coast said: “We hope the event will be a huge success and continue to grow each year.”