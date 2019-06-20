Refreshing celebration of Lincoln City FC

A new Lincoln City Football Club-themed coffee is set to take to the pitch, and you can take it with you home or away.

Hot drinks producer The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, Lincoln City FC and Lincolnshire Co-op have teamed up to introduce a new ‘imptastic’ blend of coffee that will be sold at the club’s stadium and in stores.

The ground coffee will be served at Sincil Bank Stadium in the Legends Lounge, VIP lounge and hospitality boxes; it is also currently available to buy in almost 40 Lincolnshire Co-op stores across the county

It was launched at Lincolnshire Show, with the help from star players Bruno Andrade and Tom Pett. With each packet, The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company will be donating 20p to the Lincoln City Foundation, which helps to create opportunities that inspire and empower individuals and communities.

All three organisations have played pivotal roles in bringing the drink to life.

The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company supplied the ingredients, Lincolnshire Co-op designed the packaging and Lincoln City FC staff helped choose the blend.

The coffee was chosen after a blind tasting session at the club.

The 100% Arabica ground coffee has a full bodied and creamy taste, with butterscotch and milk chocolate sweetness, soft citrus acidity and a long nutty finish – perfect for warming up on match day.

Lincolnshire Co-op Category Manager Judy Lyon said: “As proud sponsors of Lincoln City FC and as big supporters of local producers like The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company, it’s rewarding to see us all work together on something the city will love.

“We’ve enjoyed being part of the process bringing the product to life and we can’t wait for supporters at the club and our customers to try it.”

The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company Director Susie Carlisle said: “We wanted to produce a quality blend people can enjoy at home that is also available to taste at the ground.

“It’s nice to see local businesses come together to do something positive and the funds we raise for the Lincoln City FC Foundation will hopefully make a difference in the community.”

Lincoln City Foundation Head of Community, Paul Hamnett said: “All support is fantastic for us and we need to raise money to deliver our activities. If we don’t, people miss out.”

“Innovative ways to get funds like this are great and means more people can get involved.”

Lincoln City FC Marketing Manager, Jake Longworth said: “We are extremely grateful to all the team at The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company for kindly promoting our Foundation.

“We hope that coffee-loving Imps supporters across the county will try this new blend and help support Lincoln City Foundation in the process.”

As well as Co-op stores in Lincoln, the coffee will also be available at stores around the county, including Lincoln Road Food Store in Sleaford, Cherry Willingham Food Store, Metheringham Food Store, Saxilby Food Store, Branston Food Store, Billinghay Food Store, Nettleham Food Store, Woodhall Spa Food Store, Skellingthorpe Food Store, Ruskington Food Store, Navenby Food Store, Welton Food Store, Witham St Hughs Food Store, Dunholme Food Store, Washingborough Food Store, Collingham Food Store, Wragby Food Store, Bardney Food Store, Coningsby Food Store, Heckington Food Store and Tattershall Food Store.