‘Red all about it’ – Alford painted red as it goes for Gold in East Midlands in Bloom

Organisers of the Alford entry in the East Midlands in Bloom contest are hoping to strike ‘Gold’ in 2019 after welcoming judges to the town last week.

The annual competition forms part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom campaign.

The MASA rocket, ready for The Great Alford Mouse Trail.

It aims to encourage the improvement of surroundings through the imaginative use of horticulture, achieve a litter-free and sustainable environment, and bring communities together.

Last year, Alford in Bloom was awarded a Silver Gilt in the competition.

On Tuesday, members of group took judges on a tour of the town in pursuit of a Gold, showing them wildflower seed planting, school flower beds planted by children, and new trees planted at both the Manor House and the nearby layby.

Co-organiser Glynis Docker said the judges seemed ‘suitably impressed’ with all the efforts.

She said: “We had a great day – and as our theme for this year was ‘Paint the Town Red’ (as suggested by Alford in Bloom’s Christine Melaugh), we asked everyone to dress in red for the day – and also many of the shops decorated their windows in red.”

Tuesday also saw the arrival of a ‘MASA’ rocket to the town, signalling the imminent return of The Great Alford Mouse Trail.

The annual community event, which evolved out of Alford in Bloom, sees vast numbers of hand-crafted mice go on display around the town.

This year’s event has the theme Mice from Outer Space, hence the rocket, and will be held between Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, August 4.

A prize is up for grabs for counting the total number of mice correctly.