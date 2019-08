This atmospheric photograph of a largely submerged outfall at Ingoldmells was taken by John Dickaty, of Bolton.

John was visiting Skegness last week and took some pictures on his new Xiaomi Mi9 phone while walking his dogs near Fantasy Island.

The picture in portrait.

If you have a picture you would like to share with readers, you can email it to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page.