READER PHOTO: Drama in the skies over Ingoldmells beach

This moody photo showing dramatic stormy skies over Ingoldmells beach was taken by Lisa-Marie Morewood.

Lisa-Marie was visiting the beach near Anchor Lane with friends on August 6, late in the afternoon, when she noticed the dramatic clouds and sunlight.

Shortly after taking this photograph, she and her friends had to take refuge as a ‘deluge of rain’ fell on them. If you have a photo to share with our readers, email a good-sized jpeg, along with details of what is pictured, to gemma.gadd@jpimedia.co.uk