Quacking result for call duck at show and other Neighbourhood News

The Revesby-based East of England Poultry Club attracted 150 entries of chickens and ducks, plus one goose, and 48 plates of eggs, for its competition at the recently held Wragby Show.

The results were as follows:

- Champion was a white call duck presented by Stuart Kay, from Newark.

- The Best Juvenile was a white silkie shown by his daughter Alexa Kay.

- The Show Reserve was a partridge Wyandotte shown by Josh Clark, from Leicester.

- The Best True Bantam was also won by Josh with a yellow Dutch bantam.

- Best Hard Feather was a bantam Old English Game shown by club chairman Tom Holland, from Old leake.

- Best Large Soft Feather was a black Orpington shown by Terry Marshall, from Grimsby.

- Best Rare Breed was a duckwing Yokohama male shown by Colin Watts, also from Old Leake.

- Best Eggs was a plate of six khaki-coloured large eggs shown by Holly Norton, from Wragby.

- Best Juvenile Eggs were a plate of three large tinted eggs, shown by Ellie-Mae Swinson, from Horncastle.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Messy Church

Burgh Parish Church is holding its first ‘Messy Church’ on Saturday, September 21, from 2-4pm.

“This is something new for Burgh but has been happening in others places for a long time,” the church says. “It is open to everyone – families just come along as you are. It will be quite informal with crafts, games, worship and food.”

This event is free.

* Daughters of Destiny

Daughters of Destiny will hold its next breakfast on Saturday, September 21 at 8.30am, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Women of all ages are invited to enjoy Christian fellowship and worship.

* Harvest

A Harvest festival service will be held at Burgh Baptist Church on Sunday, September 22, at 10.30am.

It is described as a time of celebration and worship for all the family.

There will also be a Harvest Festival Tea event at 5pm.

All are welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

* Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

* Dance Fit

Dance Fit takes place on Wednesday afternoons, offering music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 01754 810105.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information call Sue on 01754 762098.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and Parish Nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a Parish Nurse session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub. No appointment necessary.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Collection

Organisers of the Chapel St Leonards Carnival raised £334.23 in a street collection held on Sunday, August 4.

The money will go towards the cost of staging next year’s carnival.

LITTLE STEEPING

* Antiques and more

There will be a sale of antiques, collectables, and jewellery at Little Steeping Village Hall on Saturday, September 21, from 12-3pm.

MONKSTHORPE

* Harvest

A Harvest festival service will be held at Monksthorpe’s historic chapel on Saturday, September 21, at 3pm.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

SKEGNESS

* Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group meets for its next session at Finnigans Bar, in Beacon Way, Skegness, on Tuesday, September 24, at 10am.

Walks last an hour and are followed by tea and coffee.

Winthorpe

* Grant

Member of East Lindsey District Council Winthorpe Councillor Trevor Burnham has awarded £394.99 to Winthorpe Community Partnership to assist with purchasing a new lawn mower for the Community Centre.

The funds have come through the Councillors’ Community Grant Scheme.

