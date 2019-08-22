Purr-ide and Prejudice at Gunby Hall

More than 200 people gathered at Gunby Estate, Hall, and Gardens, near Spilsby, on Saturday for an open air performance of Pride and Prejudice.

The adaptation of the Jane Austen classic was presented at the National Trust property by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

A scene from the play. Picture: National Trust/Mike Pounder

The Lincoln-based production company is currently celebrating its 20th year of touring.

In the run up to the show, one of Gunby Hall’s famous feline residents took to the stage.

Committee – so-called because her appears to have been designed by committee – was snapped by volunteer photographer Mike Pounder.

Visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “We welcomed more than 200 people to the show – it was a lovely evening.”