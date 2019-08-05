Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Pilgrim Hospital in Boston

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Pilgrim Hospital in Boston later today to formally announce a one-off cash boost of £1.8bn for NHS hospitals in England.

Almost £1bn will be available immediately to go towards new equipment and upgrades to 20 hospitals - including £21 million to the A & E department at Pilgrim Hospital..

Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Mr Johnson in his column in the Sunday Times said he was "determined to deliver" the promises of the Brexit referendum campaign and increase NHS spending.

The money is coming from the Treasury and has been attributed to "a strong economy" and more people in work and paying taxes.

It will be in addition to an extra £20bn a year by 2023 announced by former prime minister Theresa May last year.

Around £850m - spread over five years - will go towards funding the upgrades that Mr Johnson promised in his first speech as PM outside Downing Street.

The remaining money is expected to help clear a backlog of existing upgrade work and infrastructure projects.