Prestigious Blue Flag status for the district’s beaches

Beaches in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea have once again achieved prestigious Blue Flag status, it can be revealed today (Wednesday, May 15).

Central Beach Mablethorpe and Central Beach Sutton on Sea have both retained the award, which looks at the water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management of the beaches.

These beaches - in addition to Central Beach Skegness, which was also awarded Blue Flag status - are managed by East Lindsey District Council.

The District Council’s Environmental Health Manager, David Dodds, said: “We are delighted to have retained the Blue Flag at all our main beaches.

“The status gives local people and visitors the confidence to know that our beaches are well maintained and meet water quality standards. The Blue Flag success is down to our teams working hard from early morning until late evening to help make the resorts look their best.

The council’s Economic Development Manager, Jon Burgess also welcomed the announcement. He said: “We know that the number of visitors to the Lincolnshire coast is increasing each year.

“The Blue Flag status is an important recognition that the council’s continued investment in the care of our beaches ensures that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy their time spent in a high quality natural environment”.

The privately owned beach at Ingoldmells has also been awarded Blue Flag status.

The Blue Flag Award is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).