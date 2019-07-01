Popular character from Skegness raising hundreds for charity

A popular character at residential flats for the elderly in Skegness has raised hundreds of pounds for two cancer charities.

Len Smith, 84, sold 5,000 tickets for the 80 prizes that were donated from around town - raising £546 each for Prostate and Breast Cancer charities.

Last year he raised £1,000 for the Air Ambulance and RNLI and said he just likes to keep busy.

"I ran a club on a caravan park and a pub before I retired," said Len, who has lived at Barratt Court in Skegness for four years.

"People tell me I am a big part of the community here but I like to keep busy and organising things like this is something I'm used to from when I ran a club and a pub."

There to support him was Dawn Asplen, a has been treated for breast cancer and met Len at a TED meeting held at Barratt Court. "I've been clear for a year and have to go for checks but I know I have to thank people like Len for raising the money for research."

Also keeping an eye on the fundraising was June Robinson, treasurer for the Barratt Court Association. "Len is amazing - he doesn't just do this but he looks after the garden too and is always willing to help."