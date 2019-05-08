Police appeal for missing teenage girl thought to have travelled to Lincolnshire

An appeal has been made on behalf of Avon and Somerset Police to find a missing girl who may have travelled to the Lincolnshire area.

Danica Herbert, 16, went missing from Worle, near Weston-super-Mare on April 29.

Dani, as she is known, is white, 5ft 5ins, with brown shoulder-length hair and wears glasses. It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Lincolnshire Police stated via ita social media sites that it is believed Danica may be in Lincolnshire.

Police would like Danica, or anyone recognising her to contact them immediately. Call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219093317