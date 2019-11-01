Pole dancing duo from Skegness take world title

A pole dancing duo from Skegness have reached new heights after winning the World Pole Dancing Championships.

British champions Jessy Yardy and Justin Judge took the doubles title in the World Pole Sport and Fitness Championships in Belfast.

Jessy Yardy and Justin Judge.

Jessy, 25, runs her own studio - Pole Palace - in Skegness where Justin also instructs and they have been a pole double act since 2017.

A professional pole dance performer as well as instructor, she has been training pole since she was 18.

Her passion for pole dancing originally started with her mum. Jesse said: "My mum went to our nearest pole fitness classes to try out a new way of getting fit, She said it was great fun. I was curious as to what pole classes were about, so I went to see for myself and was instantly hooked."

Justin, 31, was already attending pole classes when they met. Jessy said: "We met at the local studio we attended seven years ago and became good friends - encouraging each other in our pole goals helping each other in training."

Jessy and Justin at the award ceremony.

A short while after, Jessy opened her own studio, allowing more time to train and progress, as well as teaching others, which she says is " what we enjoy most".

They first competed together as a doubles act in 2017 at the Yorkshire Pole Championships taking home first place.

Last year they went on to win the UK doubles title in Miss Pole Dance UK 2018.

They then qualified to represent the UK in the world championships, taking home a first place, best entertainer and best tricks.

Jessy and Justin also perform and judge at a variety of competitions, showcases, festivals and charity events around the UK, also working with studios nationally and internationally.

Although they are both known for their doubles they have also been successful performing and compete as solo artists.

"We started training doubles for something different and fun to work on and it was the best decision we made," said Jessy.

"It feels amazing to be world doubles champions. We worked so hard to achieve what we did on stage. Competing is not easy - it's physical and emotional it takes hours of training and dedication.

"But it is worth every minute. We are fortunate to have a supportive and encouraging industry which makes competitions especially the worlds a fantastic atmosphere."

Pole Palace in Grosvenor Road is fun, friendly, supportive environment welcoming all who wish to give pole fitness a try!

"We have a wide range of men and women from all backgrounds and age groups," said Jessy. "We all support each other and encourage each other to be our best selfs, while having fun getting fit in a safe environment with qualified pole instructors!

For more details visit the Pole Palace Facebbook page, call 07495764744, pr email polepalaceskegness@gmail.com