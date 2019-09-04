Poignant road safety display and other Neighbourhood News

A poignant exhibition inspired by the tragic loss of life on Lincolnshire’s roads has opened at Gunby Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby.

The display, titled 56 Shoes, is joint project between Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and Churches Together in All Lincolnshire.

It features 56 pairs of shoes, one for each person who sadly died on the county’s roads last year.

The shoes are all gender-specific and include a pair of children’s shoes in remembrance of 11-year-old Amelia Wood, who died after being struck by a loose wheel from a passing car nearby Manby.

Mick Howells from the road safety partnership, (pictured putting the finishing touches to the display), said: “When we say there have been 56 people killed that is just a number, but when you actually see the shoes that represent those people it brings it home.”

John Rose, from the church group, said the purpose of displaying the shoes was to ‘draw a sharp focus to the people who are lost to Lincolnshire because they’ve been killed on the roads’.

The exhibition has previously be on show at various churches in the county, including St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, and Lincoln Cathedral.

Gunby’s Astrid Gatenby said: “We were very pleased to be asked to host the display, as we feel it’s important to remember the victims and to think about road safety in Lincolnshire. Many of our staff, visitors and volunteers have had near-misses on the Lincolnshire roads around Gunby.”

The exhibition, which is taking place in the stables, will be at Gunby Hall and Gardens until October 2. Admission is included in entry to the site.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Harvest

Burgh Methodist Church is holding its Harvest celebration on Sunday, September 8, at 3pm.

The service will be taken by the Addlethorpe Puppets and will be followed by afternoon tea.

All are welcome to share in these celebrations.

* Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

* Dance Fit

Dance Fit takes place on Wednesday afternoons, offering music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 01754 810105.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information call Sue on 01754 762098.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Parish council

The latest meeting of Chapel St Leonards Parish Council takes place next week.

It will be held at the Village Hall, in Sea Road, on Monday, September 9, at 7pm.

CROFT

* Churches Festival

A reminder that All Saints Church, in Croft, is taking part in the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival.

Activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be breakfast baps from 10am to noon, with tea and cakes from noon to 4pm.

The tower will be open and there will also be a display of local memorabilia.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and Parish Nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired. Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a Parish Nurse session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub. No appointment necessary.

HUTTOFT

* Grant

Members of East Lindsey District Council for Alford Couns Graham Marsh and Sarah Devereux have awarded £1,000 between them to the Huttoft Playing Field Association.

The money will be used to assist with purchasing two picnic tables to be placed on the playing field.

It comes via the Councillors’ Community Grants scheme run by the district council.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant should contact their local district councillor to discuss your project.

Contact details can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/councillors

INGOLDMELLS

* Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group meets for its next session at Vincent’s Restaurant, in Skegness Road, Ingoldmells, on Tuesday, September 10, at 10am.

Walks last until 11am and are followed by tea and coffee.

WELTON LE MARSH

* Open village

An open village event will take place in Welton le Marsh on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, from 10am to 4pm.

It will feature a Harvest-themed exhibition in St. Martin’s Church, open gardens, sandwiches and cream teas in the Village Hall, and hot food at The Wheel Inn.

Everyone welcome.

