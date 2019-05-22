PICTURES: Spilsby rocks for annual bike night

Hundreds of bikers roared into Spilsby last night for the annual bike night.

The town centre was closed to normal traffic so bikers could park up and the crowds could enjoy the entertainment laid on by organisers Spilsby Rotary Club.

Spilsby Bike Night. Community fundraiser for Lincolnshire, Faye Nam ANL-190522-081053001

Held in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, the bike night has been growing in popularity since it was started by Peter McDowell, at Wildmans Motor Cycles.

Spilsby Rotary Club took it over in 2017, making the bold decision to close the town centre to traffic after last year, when 1,000 bikes turn up and they ran out of parking spaces.

Peter Butler, of Spilsby Rotary Club, said it was a great night.

The event is always a good night for pubs but cafes also stayed open to welcome the riders, with barbecues held outside some of the shops.

Spilsby Bike Night. The Tuesdays Rock performing ANL-190522-080753001

There was live music from local band The Tuesdays at Spilsby Garage and event marshals collected donations for the Air Ambulance.

Spilsby Bike Night. Robert Wheat of Hogsthorpe with his 1971 Royal Enfield ANL-190522-081108001

Spilsby Bike Night. L-R Brian French, Martin Holmes and John Hewson ANL-190522-080906001

Spilsby Bike Night. L-R Baz Wollerton and Louis Simeoli ANL-190522-080717001

Spilsby Bike Night. L-R Alan Heptinstall and Tony Palmer of Skegness ANL-190522-081007001

Spilsby Bike Night. David and Debbie Moore of Wainfleet ANL-190522-080845001