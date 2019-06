Visitors to Friskney Show were taken on a journey Around the World.

The free family country show took place on Sunday in Church Road.

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-080035001

It featured classic cars, vintage tractors, a fun dog show, exotic animals, craft and food stalls, archery and entertainment from around the world.

There was also a Battle of Britain flypast.

Barry Robinson was there to capture the fun.

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-080007001

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-075926001

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-075829001

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-075856001

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-075841001

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-075708001

Friskney Show. Photo: Barry Robinson ANL-191006-075815001