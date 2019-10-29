'Outstanding': Royal British Legion in Spilsby area awarded at launch of Poppy Appeal

Royal British Legion volunteers in Spilsby and district have been awarded for their outstanding contribution to the Poppy Appeal.

The award was made at the launch of this yea's Poppy Appeal at the Aviation Centre in East Kirkby on Satureday.

Spilsby and district Royal British Legion has been awarded the Sheppard Poppy Trophy for outstanding contribution to the Poppy Appeal.

This is an award selected by the County Royal British Legion Committee and is awarded on an annual basis.

Michael Lenton Poppy Appeal Organiser Royal British Legion Spilsby and district, received the award from The Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Tony Dennis and The County President of the Royal British Legion, W.S. Erskine Crum OBE.

Mre Lenton said: "The poppy sellers do a tremendous amount of hard work going from door to door in their respective areas and their counterparts who perform ‘shifts’ in the shops in Spilsby, namely, Sainsburys, The Factory Shop and The Co-op.

"This is an award to highlight their contribution to the annual Poppy Appeal and I feel sure it is worthy of recognition to the general public."

The Remembrance Parade takes place on Sunday, November 10, There will be a rehearsal at St. James’ Church on Friday, November 8, commencing 0pm.

A Remembrance Day commemoration takes place at the Sir John Franklin statue in Cornhill, Spilsby at 11am on Monday, November 11.