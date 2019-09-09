Ooh la la! Apology after 'Super Super' SO Festival act shocks public

Spectators got to see a little more than they expected when SO Festival act Super Super went paddling in Tower Gardens.

According to former Skegness Town Councillor Malcom Gabbitas, the comic duo revealed 'pubic hair' when stripping off to swim briefs in front of an audience of families,

Mr Gabbitas took the opportunity during the public meeting ahead of council business on Wednesday night to address the concerns of members of the public who had complained afterwards.

"I would like to know why naked men were allowed in Tower Gardens during the So Festival," he said. "There were children there and you could see the men's pubic hairs. It was disgusting - it shouldn't be allowed."

The SO Festival was one of the first events to take place in Tower Gardens since Skegness Town Council took over responsibility of the facility from East Lindsey District Council.

Steve Larner, Town Clerk, said; "We were not aware there would be any nudity in the SO Festival. Since receiving complaints I have spoken with Magna Vitae and agreed in future for the council be kept better informed so we can make sure acts are suitable."

A spokesperson from SO Festival team said: "SO Festival 2019 brought an eclectic mix of acts and artists from across Europe and the UK, all of whom served to offer entertaining and diverse performances.

"While the act by talented French artists Super Super may have surprised some, we constantly monitored the reaction of the hundreds of people who watched, and the vast majority appreciated the performance in the innocent spirit of which it was intended.

"There were rounds of applause at the conclusion of all the Super Super shows, with many families chatting to the artists afterwards.

“Of course, if some did take offence then we wish to apologise, and we have had discussions with representatives of Skegness Town Council to ensure they are reassured about how the feedback will be used to shape SO Festival in the future.

"We thank all who attended and gave their input into SO 2019 – it is only by receiving the reactions of people, good or bad, that we can determine what we deliver in future years.”

“We would welcome and encourage feedback via our online survey which can be completed at https://t.co/B6QYqcPkaM”