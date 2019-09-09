Oh they do love to be beside the seaside in Skegness!

Visitors to Skegness Vintage Festival had a trip back in time to an age when fairground rides where gentler and a treat was afternoon tea.

The second vintage festival was held in Tower Gardens on Saturday and Sunday.

Skegness Vintage Festival. ANL-190909-090449001

It was a celebration of traditional seaside resorts, reminding past and present visitors of the heritage of our coast.

Visitors were entertained with traditional fairground rides and games, such as swing boats and carousels, along with a variety of classic cars.

On both days there was live music from performers including The Daisy Chains, Old Time Rags and many more.

The younger generation were also catered for with performances from Punch and Judy.

Skegness Vintage Festival. Susan and Terry Allen. ANL-190909-090353001

The theme continued in the market area with stalls selling seaside themed items, vintage clothes and memorabilia.

Harriet Lawton, Marketing Officer for organisers the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of our second Vintage Seaside Festival,

“It was bigger and better than last year and the crowds that gathered over the weekend really exceeded our expectations’

“It was great to see the seafront so busy on the first weekend of September which is unusual.

Skegness Vintage Festival. ANL-190909-090521001

“We have had some fantastic feedback from local businesses, residents and visitors and we cant wait to do it all again next year.”

Skegness Vintage Festival. Zak Bartlett with Flo, Blue Anchor Super Stars. ANL-190909-090602001

Skegness Vintage Festival. James Smith 13 and Grace Smith 12 of Skegness. ANL-190909-090934001

Skegness Vintage Festival. ANL-190909-090843001

Skegness Vintage Festival. James and Annette Pask trying one of the vintage games. ANL-190909-090412001