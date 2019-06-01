Nine-year-old boy rescued after drifting out to sea at Ingoldmells

Two brave members of the public dived in to help after they spotted a nine-year-old boy drifting out to sea at Ingoldmells.

The incident took place yesterday (Friday) at 2.39pm and H M Coastguard Skegness, said the boy was 'extremely lucky' to be spotted.

A statement on Facebook said: "This nine-year-old boy was extremely lucky the two members of the public spotted him. We then checked him over advice was given on secondary drowning."

Five team members from Skegness and Skegness RNLI inshore lifeboat attended the emergency..

Skegness RNLI said: "On arrival it was established that all three people were out of the water and in the care of H.M coastguard Skegness and they did not require any further assistance.

"The crew stood down and returned to station where they were refuelled and ready for service at 15:30

"The Incident was concluded with a positive outcome.

"Thanks you very much, as ever for your messages of support."