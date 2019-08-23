Night-time Snowdon climb for hospice

Scaling the highest mountain in England and Wales is one thing, but to do it at night by the light of a head torch is quite another.

This is the impressive feat achieved by Tina Hill, head of the wills and probate department at Hodgkinsons Solicitors, in Heath Road, Skegness.

Tina took on the challenge at Mount Snowdon for St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire.

Setting off at 2.30am, she and her fellow climbers reached the summit at 6.30am, before then making their descent.

In all, the group covered about 18 miles in seven hours.

To congratulate Tina on her achievement, the team at Hodgkinsons Solicitors held a bake sale, with proceeds going to her fundraising tally.

Helped by £51 from the sale, Tina raised £600 in total – more than double her fundraising target of £250.

She said: “The trek was definitely challenging at points, but I believe that my adventurous spirit, open mind and willing sense of adventure got me through it.

“The feeling of knowing that you are taking part for such a worthy cause makes it very much worthwhile and I hope that I have made St Barnabas proud.”