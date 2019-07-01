N'ice fish cake for 40th birthday seal Franny

An ice birthday cake full of fish was the perfect treat when Franny the habour seal at Skegness Natureland celebrated her 40th birthday.

The seal sanctuary in North Parade held a special party for her in blazing sunshine on Saturday, with a visit from the Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt and the Jolly Fisherman, music and games from Lincs FM and the launch of a new Splash Corner for visiting dogs.

Skegness Eco Centre and Gibraltar Point also had stands and there was a tombola.

"Forty is really amazing for a harbour seal as they usually only reach 25-35, so we thought we would do something special," said Daisy Yeadon - a third generation of the family who started the sanctuary.

"Franny was the first seal born at Natureland and her dad, Fred, was one of our most famous seals, so she is very special to us . Her mum lived until she was 44 and Franny is doing really well. She's a bit blind now but she knows the pool so well she copes."

A special guest who is raising money for the Seal Hospital was nine-year-old Summer Crane from Skegness, who went along with her very proud mum, Katie.

Summer has raised £10,000 for various charities in the past four years and said: "I love seals - I love all animals really. So I decided to raise funds for Natureland. My next fundraiser is a tombola at the Hildreds Centre on August 2."

Skegness Eco Centre joined in the celebrations roasting marshmallows.