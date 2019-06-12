‘My biggest fear is that one day my Mum will not recognise who I am’ – Skegness woman pledges to run 100k for dementia research

A Skegness woman has pledged to run 100k over the summer to help find a cure for dementia, having seen her grandma live with it for more than two decades and, now, her mother develop it too.

Louise Dennis, 35, has signed herself up for Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Running Down Dementia fundraiser.

It will see her cover 100k before the end of August in aid of the charity.

Louise, who works as a delivery driver at Iceland Foods’ store in Skegness, was inspired to get involved with the campaign after witnessing the devastating impact of dementia.

Her grandma lived with dementia for more than two decades before she died with the condition. Now, her mum, Sue, has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, aged 59.

Louise said: “It was a shock when my Mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, especially as she is still so young. She has become very forgetful and we often need to repeat things to her.

“What makes this so much harder is knowing what happened to my grandma. She became a shell of a person towards the end, and we worry that the same will happen to my mum.

“My biggest fear is that one day my Mum will not recognise who I am, and that’ll be heartbreaking.”

Louise, a mother-of-one, found out about Running Down Dementia through her work, as Alzheimer’s Research UK is the official charity partner for Iceland Foods.

The Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has committed to making a £1 million donation to the charity. Half of that is expected to be raised during Iceland Foods’ Charity Week, taking place across all stores this week.

Louise has already completed more than 50km of her challenge, raising £100-plus so far.

You can support her by visiting her online fundraising page

* There are almost one million people in the UK living with dementia in the UK, with more than 11,200 in Lincolnshire alone. Despite this, there are currently no treatments to slow, stop or prevent the diseases that cause it.

Felicity James, corporate partnerships officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Louise for taking on Running Down Dementia and supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. It’s devastating to hear the huge impact dementia has had on Louise and her family, but with her support we will be able to change this.

“We’re so excited to see how Louise gets on with her challenge, and we hope the people of Skegness can go show their support during Iceland’s Charity Week.”