Music and fun in Wonder Circusland

There's something magical about walking into the Big Top - so it isn't surprising a summer panto set around a popular fairy story is 'wonder-ful'.

Neverland Theatre's Gary Starr has returned to 'the Wonder Circus venue in Skegness this year - but this time as the evil Knave of Hearts in his production of Alice in Wonder Circusland.

Alice in Circus Wonderland

The Monday shows have everything to keep families entertained - music, drama, slapstick and breathtaking acrobatics.

You can tell you are in for some family fun when even the box office has children smiling back at you and shouting cheekily, "Enjoy the show" - they could teach quite a few people in the town a thing or two about customer service.

The welcome continues inside as you get the first whiff of sawdust and the circus ring where all the magic happens.

The story moves on from Alice in Wonderland with fears the Mad hatter is "losing his marbles" - even though "all the best people are mad"..

Alice in Circuswonderland.

Children in the audience are engaged to help Alice save the Mad Hatter and stop the Knave of Hearts taking over from the Queen of Hearts.

Before she can do this there are plenty of servings of cream pies, the audience gets a little wet from a water gun and you might even lose your voice from shouting 'Boo' at the Knave of Hearts as loudly as possible.

The circus element comes with a breathtaking trapese artist, acrobatics and fire - and of course some clowning around from Tweedle Dum abnd Tweedle Dee.

For the finale, Mr Starr couldn;t resist the hit from The Greatest Show, joking 'You thought I wasn't going to do this'. And the cast did him proud.

Alice in Circus Wonderland. Photo: Leanne Unsworth

After the show there was a nice touch when the cast waiting outside so children could have their pictures taken for free - a nice touch for mum's and dads facing an expensive week keeping the children entertained.

Alice in Wonder Circusland is performed at the Wonder Circus in Burgh Road on Mondays at 2pm and 5pm throughout August.

To book call the Box Office on 07719877422 or buy your tickets when you visit the circus. .