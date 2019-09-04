MP Matt Warman backs Prime Minister in crucial votes - and urges others to

Boston and Skegness MP is urging 'colleagues' to respect the result of the 2016 referendum in also backing the work of the Prime Minister.

MPs have backed a bill to block a no-deal Brexit, which could trigger Boris Johnson to seek a general election.

Opposition MPs and Tory rebels ensured the bill passed its first stage by 329 votes to 300.

If it is passed in full, it will force the PM to ask for an extension to 31 October Brexit deadline if a deal has not been agreed with the EU.

But Mr Johnson has warned he would push for an immediate vote on an early general election it if went through.

This vote was on the second reading - the parliamentary stage which examines the main principles of the bill - and was the first chance for MPs to show whether they supported the bill.

MPs are now debating amendments to the bill - put forward by MPs but chosen by the Speaker - ahead of another vote at 7pm.

Mr Warman told the Standard: "Yesterday I voted to support the Government’s work to take us out of the EU by 31st October, and I will continue to do that in any future votes.

"I would encourage my colleagues to respect the result of the 2016 referendum in also backing the work of the Prime Minister."