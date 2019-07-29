More than £2k raised during Lifeboat Week in Skegness

Supporters braved grey skies in Skegness to boost funds for the town's RNLI Lifeboat volunteers.

The annual Lifeboat Day took place on Saturday and featured cakes, stalls and games - and the chance to see the Joel and April Grunnill Shannon class lifeboat launched in the afternoon.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt offering support to the fundraisers on LIfeboat Day.

A replica of the previous lifeboat, the Lincolnshire Poacher, had also been outside the Hildreds Centre all week encouraging donations.

RNLI volunteer Adam Holmes said: "It was a wet but thoroughly enjoyable Lifeboat Day.

"Most people came into the boat house to join in the fun and the stalls.

"Lots of people braved the grey skies to watch us launch later in the afternoon to put on a brief display, along with our colleagues the RNLI lifeguards.

Visitors joining in the fun during the RNLI Lifeboat Day.

"We've had a replica of our previous Lifeboat, Lincolnshire Poacher, outside the Hildreds all week and raised over £2,000."

Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Day was attended by Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt.

Volunteers ready to boost funds at the RNLI Lifeboat Day.