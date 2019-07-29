More than £2k raised during Lifeboat Week in Skegness

Supporters braved grey skies in Skegness to boost funds for the town's RNLI Lifeboat volunteers.
The annual Lifeboat Day took place on Saturday and featured cakes, stalls and games - and the chance to see the Joel and April Grunnill Shannon class lifeboat launched in the afternoon.
A replica of the previous lifeboat, the Lincolnshire Poacher, had also been outside the Hildreds Centre all week encouraging donations.
RNLI volunteer Adam Holmes said: "It was a wet but thoroughly enjoyable Lifeboat Day.
"Most people came into the boat house to join in the fun and the stalls.
"Lots of people braved the grey skies to watch us launch later in the afternoon to put on a brief display, along with our colleagues the RNLI lifeguards.
"We've had a replica of our previous Lifeboat, Lincolnshire Poacher, outside the Hildreds all week and raised over £2,000."