Men Do programme offering activities for men over 50, including Willie Thorne evening, and other Neighbourhood News

A project designed to combat social isolation among men aged over 50 is under way in East Lindsey.

The Men Do scheme is being delivered by the Carers FIRST charity, with funded from the Lotto-backed Talk, Eat and Drink (T.E.D.) East Lindsey programme.

Activities to date have included a tour of Batemans Brewery, in Wainfleet. (pictured). Inspired by this, members have brewed some beer at home. These, will then be sampled at a barbecue at Legbourne Village Hall, Legbourne, in Louth, on September 10, from 11am to 3pm, with Scott Lawrence, head brewer at Batemans coming along to act as judge and award prizes.

The project is set to run until December next year.

Future events include an evening with snooker legend Willie Thorne. It is due to take place at The Attic Bar, in Skengess, on Thursday, November 21, from 5-7pm. For more information and to book a free place, call 0300 303 1555, or email info@CarersFIRST.org.uk.

More details can also be found at carersfirst.org.uk/lincolnshire.men-do-project

ALFORD

* Tea dance

A tea dance will be held at Alford Corn Exchange on Sunday, September 1, from 2-4.30pm.

It will feature easy sequence and ballroom dances to recorded music.

There will also be a raffle.

Admission is priced at £5, which includes tea/coffee and cake.

* Crafts

A silversmithing class for absolute beginners is to be held at Alford Craft Market.

It will take place on Satuday, August 31.

Attendees will make a pair of silver fushsia earrings with tutor Kathryn Snookes.

The cost if £55 per person, which includes all materials, use of tools, plus tea/coffee and biscuits.

Book online, in person at Alford Craft Market Shop or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

BURGH LE MARSH

* Grant for centre

Sunshine Children’s Centre has been boosted by a £250 grant towards the cost of buying a new nursery pushchair.

The money was given to the centre, in High Street, by councillor Jimmy Brooks as part of East Lindsey District Council’s councillors community grants scheme.

* Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 01754 811260.

* Dance Fit

Dance Fit takes place on Wednesday afternoons, offering music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 01754 810105.

* Friendship group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information call Sue on 01754 762098.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and Parish Nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, a blood pressure check and tips on weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment necessary.

The team is also available for support and prayer if desired. Scones and hot drinks are available, along with a warm welcome.

Burgh Baptist Community Church now also hosts a Parish Nurse session on Tuesday from 2-4pm at Burgh Library and Community Hub. No appointment necessary.

CROFT

* Churches Festival

All Saints Church, in Croft, is taking part in the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival.

Activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be breakfast baps from 10am to noon, with tea and cakes from noon to 4pm.

The tower will be open and there will also be a display of local memorabilia.

GIBRALTAR POINT

* Walk

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group meets for its next walk at the Gibraltar Point Visitors Centre car park on Tuesday, September 3, at 10am.

Walks last until 11am and are followed by tea and coffee.

STICKFORD

* Churches Festival

St Helen’s Church, Stickford is also taking part in the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Churches Festival.

A craft fair will be held at the church on Saturday, August 31, from 11am to 3pm.

There will be a wide variety of crafts on sale, including jewellery, pens, and wooden toys.

Home made refreshments will be available and there will be a tombola, raffle and an extensive collection of second hand books for sale.

Then, on Sunday, September 1, cream teas will be served in Stickford Church from 11am to 4pm.

“The church is the perfect place to stay cool at this time of year,” a spokesman for the church said.

There will be homemade scones, cakes, and teas and coffees available, with the chance to sit outside if the weather is fine.

Proceeds from both events will go to St Helen’s Church.

