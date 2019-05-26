Memory tree offers chance to honour fathers - and there are cakes too

A funeral directors in Skegness are opening their doors to raise money for charity - and pay tribute to dads no longer with us ahead of Father’s Day.

Frank Woods Funeral Directors are taking part in the Alzheimers Society Cupcake Day on Thursday, June 13.

Friends and carers of dementia sufferers are invited to go along and meet others in the same situation.

Tina Mellors, funeral arranger, said: “There is also a competition to guess the height of the cupcakes and the winner or the closest person will receive a handful of goodies provided by Coop Funeralcare,

“We also have an illuminated memory tree which is in reception for people who have lost a father to hang a tag in time for Father’s Day.”

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 16. Entry to the Cupcake Day event is £2.